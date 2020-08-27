Man killed, woman injured in south St. Louis double shooting

Police said a man was shot in the head and a woman was shot in the arm

ST. LOUIS — A man was killed and a woman was injured in a double shooting in south St. Louis Wednesday night.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said officers were called to the 5200 block of South Kingshighway near Christy Park at around 8:50 for a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a man shot in the head and a woman shot in the arm.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene. The woman was conscious and breathing when officers arrived.

No other information about the incident was made available. Homicide detectives are investigating.