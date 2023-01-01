Man killed in New Year's Day shooting in Jennings

JENNINGS, Mo. — Detectives with the St. Louis County Police Department Bureau of Crimes Against Persons are investigating a New Year's Day shooting that resulted in the death of a man in Jennings.
Police said the incident happened at about 2 a.m. early Sunday in the 8800 block of Blewett Avenue.
St. Louis County police officers from the Jennings Precinct went to a call for help regarding a shooting at the location. Officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
The victim was pronounced deceased on the scene. His name has not been released.
An investigation is underway.
Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators if you have any information regarding the incident.
To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477) if you have any information regarding the incident.
This story will be updated when more information becomes available.
Resources for crime victims:
If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.
Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to "stabilize inner-city neighborhoods." One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.
Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."
The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership with St. Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.
Cure Violence is an international organization that has recently launched in a handful of St. Louis neighborhoods. Violence interrupters are trained to deescalate violent situations within their own communities.