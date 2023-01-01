Man killed in New Year's Day shooting in Jennings

The investigation is active at this time.

JENNINGS, Mo. — Detectives with the St. Louis County Police Department Bureau of Crimes Against Persons are investigating a New Year's Day shooting that resulted in the death of a man in Jennings.

Police said the incident happened at about 2 a.m. early Sunday in the 8800 block of Blewett Avenue.

St. Louis County police officers from the Jennings Precinct went to a call for help regarding a shooting at the location. Officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was pronounced deceased on the scene. His name has not been released.

An investigation is underway.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators if you have any information regarding the incident.

To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477) if you have any information regarding the incident.

