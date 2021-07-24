Man killed in Friday night shooting in St. Louis County

Police have not said what led up to the shooting

FLORISSANT, Mo. — A man was shot and killed in Florissant, Missouri, late Friday night.

A press release from the St. Louis County Police Department said officers were called to the 6800 block of Champaigne Drive just before 11 p.m. for a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a man with an apparent gunshot wound.

He was rushed to the hospital for treatment, but he died at the hospital a short time later.

No other information was provided.