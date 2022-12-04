Man shot to death in gunfight in Berkeley early Sunday morning

A 26-year-old man was killed and another man was injured when they got into a gunfight at around 2 a.m. Sunday morning.

BERKELEY, Mo. — A man was killed, and another was injured in a gunfight in Berkeley, Missouri, Sunday morning.

In a press release, St. Louis County police said a 26-year-old man was killed and another man was shot in the leg and injured at a home on Larry Lane. The injured man is expected to survive his injuries.

The press release said officers were alerted to a shooting at around 2 a.m. Berkeley police said they got a call for a shooting on the 6600 block of Larry Lane. When they arrived, they found a man outside with a gunshot wound to his leg.

He told police he got into a gunfight with a man who was inside the home. When paramedics arrived on the scene, they pronounced the man dead inside the home.

He was identified as 26-year-old Monterio Smith. His address was listed as the 6700 block of Larry Lane.

The St. Louis County Police Department was requested to take over the investigation.

The press release said the investigation into the deadly shooting remains active.

Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or leave an anonymous tip with CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

