Man killed in hit-and-run in St. Louis

It happened near the intersection of Marcus Avenue and Page Boulevard in the Fountain Park neighborhood on the city's north side

ST. LOUIS — A man is dead after a hit-and-run in St. Louis Saturday morning.

It happened around 9:30 a.m. near the intersection of Marcus Avenue and Page Boulevard in the Fountain Park neighborhood on the city's north side, according to a preliminary police report.

A man, who police said may be his mid-40s, was struck by a vehicle that left the scene.

Several police officers responded and blocked off traffic while crime scene investigators collected evidence, according to video from the scene.

Police did not provide information on a suspect vehicle.

This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.