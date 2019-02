EAST ST LOUIS, Ill. — Police are looking for witnesses after a man was found shot to death in a car late Saturday night.

Police said they were called to the Gold Star Convenience Store on East Broadway at around 11:45 Saturday night. When they arrived, they found the victim in a car with gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead. On Sunday, he was identified as Christopher Smith of East St. Louis.

Police are following up on leads and looking for more information.