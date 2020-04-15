ST. LOUIS — Police are investigating after a man was killed in a hit and run in south St. Louis Tuesday night.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded to S. Grand Boulevard and Meramac Street at 11:16 p.m. This is in the Dutchtown neighborhood and near Ted Drewes.

Police said the man who was struck by a car was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim's age and identity haven't been released.

The vehicle drove away from the scene. Police had no information on any suspects.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

MORE LOCAL STORIES

RELATED: Teenage girl shot and killed in St. Louis Tuesday night

RELATED: North County Police Cooperative officer tests positive for COVID-19

RELATED: Man shot in arm while driving on I-70 in St. Louis

RELATED: Missouri Supreme Court denies appeal for death row inmate in 2003 St. Louis County murder