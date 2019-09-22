ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police are working to figure out who shot and killed a man in north city Saturday afternoon.

At 11:13 a.m., officers responded to the report of a shooting in the 5800 block of Highland, which is in the Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood. They found the victim in the alley with multiple gunshot wounds. An ambulance rushed him to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police identified the victim as 27-year-old Benjamin Alvin Davis Jr.

St. Louis police investigators did not release any details about a potential suspect. No further information was released at this time.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371, or anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).

