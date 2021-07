The victim was unconscious and not breathing when officers arrived. He was pronounced dead a short time later

ST. LOUIS — A man was shot in the face and killed in St. Louis' Kingsway East neighborhood Wednesday night.

Police said the shooting happened at around 5:55 near the intersection of Highland and Marcus avenues. When police arrived, they found a man in his 30s shot in the face.

The victim was unconscious and not breathing when officers arrived. He was pronounced dead a short time later.