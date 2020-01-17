WELLSTON, Mo. — A man was shot to death inside a Wellston home near Normandy High School Thursday night.

The North County Police Cooperative said they were called to the home on the 1600 block of Vassier at around 6 p.m. When they arrived, they found a 38-year-old man shot and killed inside the home.

Police said they have a person of interest in custody.

Police said the shooting had no connection to the school, and although it was near the campus, it posed no threat to the school.

The victim's name has not been released.

The investigation is ongoing.

