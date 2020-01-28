ST. LOUIS — A man was shot and killed in the Botanical Heights neighborhood of south St. Louis Monday evening.

Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the 4000 block of McRee at 9:25 p.m.

They arrived to find a man with a gunshot wound. He wasn't breathing when officers got to the scene. The homicide unit was requested, and it is being investigated as a homicide, according to police.

The department hasn't released any further details at this time.

The deadly shooting is just a block from a Saturday night carjacking.

A 45-year-old man told police he was stopped at Thurman and McRee in the Botanical Heights neighborhood when three people approached his car. He said a man pulled out a gun and ordered him to get out of the car, which he did. The gunman, a woman and a third suspect got in the victim’s Blue Honda Accord and drove off.

The victim wasn’t injured, police said.

Latest local headlines: