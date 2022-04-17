MetroLink calls Easter fatal shooting on train 'random act of violence'

This is the latest incident of gun violence on the Metrolink. On April 8, a man was carjacked and shot at a Metrolink station near Delmar Loop.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — Shortly after midnight Sunday, a man was found shot in the head on the MetroLink train, just north of Forest Park at the Forest Park-DeBaliviere station.

The man's identity has not been released to the public.

MetroLink representatives tell 5 on Your Side that the violence stemmed from an altercation between two passengers.

Bi-State Development President and CEO Taulby Roach released a statement regarding the homicide. "Very early this morning (April 17), there was an argument and shooting between two passengers on an eastbound Blue Line train at the Forest Park-DeBaliviere MetroLink Station," the statement said. "This level of gun violence is shocking, and we are often frustrated on how to prevent such random acts in our community."

Roach said in the statement that St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department was leading the investigation, and they are working closely with police in the case.

He said the Bi-State Development is "hopeful that our resources and assistance with our police partners will solve this case," according to the statement.

The statement said over the last two-and-a-half years, Metro Transit has made several improvements to Metrolink safety and security. "We will continue to invest in security and strong police partnerships now and in the future," Roach said in the statement.

The 5 on Your Side team was on location near the Forest Park-DeBaliviere station and spoke with some riders about their feelings of safety on the MetroLink.

Jack Southwell lives near the station and said, “I don’t feel unsafe riding it at all. I know that sometimes incidents happen but I’ve never had any trouble, personally.”

Jesus Acevedo, a frequent rider said, "I would like, not just for me but for my colleagues too, to feel safer when riding the metro." He suggests, "... more security or developing some sort of system where people can send out a notification if they feel threatened or something."

Acevedo said, “It’s not just physical violence. I hear a lot of stories about people being harassed on the trains. It’s something that people don’t talk about as much. But, I feel it’s something that needs to be addressed.”

This is not the first incident of violence on the MetroLink. On Jan. 31, 2021, Metrolink security guard, 30-year-old James Cook, was shot and killed at the Delmar Loop MetroLink station on Hodiamont Avenue. Nathaniel Maurice Smith, 36, was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in February 2021.

On April 8, a man was shot during a carjacking also at the Hodiamont MetroLink station.

Additionally, on April 12, after 10 people were injured after someone opened fire on a Brooklyn, New York subway station, some local MetroLink riders were worried about gun violence on the trains.

Later that day, representatives from MetroLink said St. Louis Metro Police were on high alert in response to the New York shooting, and that their teams are trained to handle shooting situations.