Man killed, another critically injured in north county shooting

The shooting happened along Duke Drive Wednesday night

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A man was killed and another was critically injured in a shooting in north St. Louis County Wednesday night.

At around 11 p.m., St. Louis County police responded to a ShotSpotter activation in the 10000 block of Duke Drive. When officers arrived, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both victims were taken to a hospital for treatment. One of the victims later died from his injuries. He has not been identified.

The second victim is currently being treated for life-threatening injuries, police said.

No other information about the shooting has been released. Anyone with information should contact St. Louis County police at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477).

