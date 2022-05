The shooting occurred shortly before 11:30 Thursday night.

ST. LOUIS — A man was fatally shot in the head at about 11:30 Thursday night in the 4000 block of Fair Avenue near the northwest corner of Fairground Park, according to St. Louis police.

The man was found dead on the scene when St. Louis police arrived. His identity has not been released.

The Homicide Division is investigating the shooting.