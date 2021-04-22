Man killed in north St. Louis shooting Thursday night

The only information provided about the victim is that he appeared to be in his 20s

ST. LOUIS — Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death in north St. Louis Thursday night.

Police said they were called to the intersection of Genevieve and Thekla Avenues in the city's Walnut Park East neighborhood at around 7:40. When they arrived, they found a man unconscious on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead a short time later. The only information provided about the victim is that he appeared to be in his 20s.

Homicide detectives are handling the ongoing investigation.

As of 8:55, investigators taped off a home at the intersection. A car in front of the home had multiple bullet holes.