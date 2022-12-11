Man killed in Saturday afternoon shooting in St. Louis

Police found 34-year-old Aaron Gordon Jr. suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

ST. LOUIS — A man was killed in a Saturday afternoon shooting in the city's Hamilton Heights neighborhood.

Police said they were called to the 5900 block of Romaine Place for a report of a shooting at around 1:25 p.m.

A witness told police they saw a man go into a house on the street and heard gunshots coming from inside.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found 34-year-old Aaron Gordon Jr. suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead on the scene of the shooting by EMS workers.

The witness told police that they thought the shooter and the victim were still inside the house, but police only found Gordon Jr. in the house.

Homicide detectives are handling the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide division at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

