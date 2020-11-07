Man shot and killed outside Berkeley gas station

The shooting happened outside Petro Mart early Saturday morning

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed outside a Berkeley gas station early Saturday morning.

At around 12:40 a.m., Berkeley police were called to Petro Mart on Airport Road for a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a 32-year-old man lying on the ground in front of the gas station suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is leading the investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident should call St. Louis County police at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371TIPS(8477) to remain anonymous.