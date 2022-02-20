Man killed in shooting on parking lot of Ferguson business

Police said the man was in a car on a parking lot when he was shot during an argument Saturday afternoon.

FERGUSON, Mo. — Police are investigating after a man was found dead in front of a home Saturday afternoon in Ferguson.

According to a press release from the Ferguson Police Department, officers were called to the 200 block of Newell Drive for a report of a shooting at around 2:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a man on the ground in front of a home suffering from a gunshot wound.

Firefighters attempted life-saving measures, but the man died at a hospital a short time later.

The press release said a preliminary investigation found the man was sitting with some other people inside a car on the parking lot of a nearby business when the shooting occurred.

Police said there was an argument between one of the people in the car and someone outside the car.

The argument intensified, and gunfire was exchanged between people in the car and the man outside the car. That's when police said the man was shot.

The Ferguson detective bureau is handling the ongoing investigation.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to “stabilize inner-city neighborhoods.” One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

To learn more, call 314-381-8200 or visit https://www.betterfamilylife.org/

Life Outside of Violence “helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence.”

To learn more, call 314-327-6697 or email: ProjectLOV@WUSTL.edu

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership between and Saint Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.

To learn more, visit https://www.ulstl.com/anti-crime-initiative.html