Man killed in St. Louis County shooting Monday night, police say

According to a press release, police believe the shooting stemmed from a domestic incident.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — St. Louis County police are investigating after a deadly shooting Monday night.

In a press release, St. Louis County police said they responded to the 8800 block of Dragonwyck Drive at around 7:45 p.m. for a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting.

According to the press release, police believe the shooting stemmed from a domestic incident. The release did not say if a suspect had been taken into custody.

No other information was provided.

Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 and ask to speak with investigators or leave an anonymous tip with CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to “stabilize inner-city neighborhoods.” One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

To learn more, call 314-381-8200 or visit https://www.betterfamilylife.org/

Life Outside of Violence “helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence.”

To learn more, call 314-327-6697 or email: ProjectLOV@WUSTL.edu

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership with Saint Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.

To learn more, visit https://www.ulstl.com/anti-crime-initiative.html