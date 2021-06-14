Man killed, 16-year-old girl injured in St. Louis shooting

A man was found inside a vehicle with a gunshot wound to the head and was pronounced dead at the scene

ST. LOUIS — A man was killed and a 16-year-old girl was injured in a shooting Monday morning near the riverfront in St. Louis.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded at 4:22 a.m. to a shooting at O'Fallon and Lewis streets in the city's Near North Riverfront neighborhood just north of Downtown.

A man was found inside a vehicle with a gunshot wound to the head and was pronounced dead at the scene. His age and identity have not been released.

The girl was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound. Her condition hasn't been released, but she was conscious and breathing when police found her.

The area was taped off as police investigated a white truck. It is unclear what led up to the shooting and police have no suspects.

A homicide investigation is underway. Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide division directly at 314-444-5371, or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS(8477).

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to “stabilize inner-city neighborhoods.” One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

To learn more, call 314-381-8200 or visit https://www.betterfamilylife.org/

Life Outside of Violence “helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence.”

To learn more, call 314-327-6697 or email: ProjectLOV@WUSTL.edu

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership between and Saint Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.

To learn more, visit https://www.ulstl.com/anti-crime-initiative.html