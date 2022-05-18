Man killed, woman injured in double shooting in Pagedale

The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis has been called in to investigate the shooting.

PAGEDALE, Mo. — A man was killed and a woman was shot in the leg and injured Wednesday evening in Pagedale, Missouri.

Pagedale Police Chief Eddie Simmons said the shooting happened near the intersection of Page Avenue and North Hanley Road. The man was found shot to death on the sidewalk and the woman was found in the street with a gunshot wound to the leg.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene of the shooting while the woman was taken to a hospital for treatment.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

