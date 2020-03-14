ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a man was killed and a woman was injured in a shooting late Friday night.

The shooting happened in the 1200 block of North 7th Street just before midnight.

A 29-year-old man and 26-year-old woman were shot. They were both taken to a hospital in the area, where the 29-year-old died.

The 26-year-old remains in the hospital in critical condition.

No other information about the shooting has been released.

