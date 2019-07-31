ST. LOUIS – Police are investigating after a man was carjacked in St. Louis’ Southampton neighborhood early Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to the 5300 block of Murdoch around 12:30 a.m., where a 55-year-old man said he was getting his stuff out of his parked car when two unknown teens approached him with guns and demanded his car.

The man tried to disarm one of the suspects, however one of the suspects then hit him in the head and knocked him to the ground.

The suspects got away with his 2009 Pontiac G8, phone and wallet.

Police said they believe one of the suspects was 16 to 17 years old and the other suspect was 11 to 13 years old.

According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department’s crime statistics, the Southampton neighborhood did not have any carjackings in 2018 and this is believed to be the neighborhood’s first carjacking this year.