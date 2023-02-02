‘We didn’t forget about Trina’: Man, nephew charged in decade-old cold case in Pontoon Beach

Patrenia Butler-Turner, 40, was a mother of three and a former housekeeper, her mother Ruth told 5 On Your Side.

PONTOON BEACH, Ill. — The Metro East family of a missing woman now has answers after two men were charged with her disappearance and death Thursday.

On Jan. 17, 2013, Patrenia 'Trina' Butler-Turner was reported missing in East St. Louis, Illinois by her relatives after she was last seen getting into a red pick-up truck.

Butler-Turner, 40, was a mother of three and a former housekeeper, her mother Ruth told 5 On Your Side. Pontoon Beach Police Chief Chris Modrusic said the break in the case came after skeletal remains were discovered in a wooded area along Rte. 111 on Dec. 5.

DNA samples were extracted and sent to be tested. Two days later, DNA confirmed the remains belonged to Butler-Turner.

Documents said she was strangled and beaten to death.

Charges were announced against 55-year-old Roger Sutton Jr., of Pontoon Beach, Illinois, and his nephew 32-year-old Nathan Beyer, of Alton, Illinois. Both men were charged with the concealment of a dead body. Sutton Jr. is also facing a first-degree murder charge.

The relationship between Butler-Turner and the men is yet known.

"We did not forget Trina. You did not forget Trina. We will fight for justice for Trina,” Haine said to her mother and daughter who were present during the announcement.

The 55-year-old was set to be paroled from the Centralia Correction Center on unrelated charges for methamphetamine possession on Feb. 14, Madison County State Attorney Thomas Haine said.

Once he finishes his initial sentence, Sutton Jr. will be transferred to the Madison County jail. He will be held on a $3 million bond.

Beyer's bail is set at $500,000.