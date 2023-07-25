Man set to die for 2002 murder of St. Louis County girl unfit for execution, advocacy group says

The group traveled to Jefferson City Tuesday to deliver petitions to Governor Mike Parson, asking him to commute Johnson's sentence to life in prison.

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — A man scheduled for execution on Aug. 1 is not mentally fit for execution, an advocacy group opposed to the death penalty said Tuesday.

Johnny Johnson, 45, is set to be executed Tuesday for the 2002 murder of Casey Williamson in St. Louis County. The advocacy group Missourians to Abolish the Death Penalty said Johnson should be spared due to severe mental illness that he has struggled with all his life.

Johnson was staying with friends in Valley Park, Missouri, in July 2002, when Casey went missing. Dozens of volunteers joined police in the search.

The girl’s body was found in a pit less than a mile from her home, buried beneath rocks and debris. Johnson confessed that he used bricks and rocks to beat Casey after she fought back when he tried to sexually assault her.

The group traveled to Jefferson City Tuesday to deliver petitions to Governor Mike Parson, asking him to commute Johnson's sentence to life without the possibility of parole.

"We cannot stand idly by while a system that fails to adequately address mental illness executes a person who does not rationally understand the reason for his sentence and is unfit to be executed," a statement from the group said.

Johnson's lawyers used a similar argument in an unsuccessful appeal to the Missouri Supreme Court last month. They said in the appeal that he is incompetent to be executed because his schizophrenia prevents him from understanding the link between his crime and the punishment. The appeal said Johnson has delusions about the devil using his death to bring about the end of the world.

The Supreme Court sided with the Missouri Attorney General's Office, which challenged the credibility of the psychiatric evaluation and said medical records indicate that Johnson is able to manage his mental illness through medication.

The court ruled 6-1 to uphold the execution.