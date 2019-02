ST. LOUIS — A 67-year-old man was walking in the alley outside his home in the 3900 block of Flad Avenue in the Shaw neighborhood when a suspect approached him, pulled out a gun and tried to rob him.

The gunman was scared away by voices inside one of the adjacent homes on the street. But before he fled, he hit the victim in the face with his gun.

The victim fell to the ground and is now being treated for a broken ankle and a broken leg.

The suspect is still on the loose.