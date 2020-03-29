ST. LOUIS — A man was robbed of his belongings, including his clothes, by three men in north St. Louis's Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood Saturday night.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the robbery at 3:10 p.m. on the 5800 block of Selber Court.

Officers found the victim, 26, lying naked in a stairwell with several cuts and bruises on his head and face. He said one of the three men struck him with a handgun and robbed him. He didn't give any further information.

The man was taken to a hospital, where his vitals were listed as stable.

