JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — A man who reportedly stole a Jefferson County Sheriff's Department squad car has been placed in custody, police said.

Captain Gary Higginbotham with the sheriff's department said a man who was arrested for a felony and was in handcuffs but somehow got control of the squad car and drove off. Prior to his capture, the suspect was last seen on Highway A headed toward Hillsboro.

The man was located shortly after midnight in Washington County, around the area of Providence Road off of Highway 47. The squad car was recovered during the incident.

