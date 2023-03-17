St. Louis man strikes plea deal, gets more than a decade in prison for killing brother

Honor received a 10-year term for second-degree murder and a consecutive three-year term for armed criminal action.

ST. LOUIS — A 38-year-old man reached a plea deal and was sentenced Thursday to more than a decade in prison in the 2021 shooting death of his own brother.

According to a press release from the 22nd Judicial Circuit Court of Missouri, Honor Johnson Jr., 38, pleaded guilty on Thursday to armed criminal action and second-degree murder.

Honor admitted he killed his then-33-year-old brother James Johnson on Jan. 19, 2021. He was originally charged with first-degree murder, according to the press release.

Honor received a 10-year term for second-degree murder and a consecutive three-year term for armed criminal action. Because the Johnson family accepted these terms, Circuit Judge David Mason authorized the plea agreement.

On Jan. 19, 2021, St. Louis police responded to a call regarding a shooting in the 1300 block of Union Boulevard. When officers arrived, they found James lying on the porch of a home, suffering from gunshot wounds.

EMS drove James to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said Honor was found inside the home at the time of the incident. He was taken into custody and a gun was recovered at the scene.

Honor wept in court Thursday as he apologized to his brother's young daughter, according to the release.

Mason told Johnson’s family that they need to visit and support Johnson while he’s in prison so that “he knows that there is love on the other side of those prison bars,” according to the release.

To watch 5 On Your Side broadcasts or reports 24/7, 5 On Your Side is always streaming on 5+. Download for free on Roku or Amazon Fire TV.

5 On Your Side news app

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

The Crime Victim Center of St. Louis has multiple programs to support victims of crime. Crime Victim Center’s programs range from direct services to crime victims as well as “creating awareness and change within the systems they encounter.”

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has the Neighborhood Healing Network, which serves people who have experienced crime, violence or been the victim of an incident that caused trauma.

Cure Violence is an international organization that is present in a handful of St. Louis neighborhoods. Violence interrupters are trained to deescalate violent situations within their own communities.