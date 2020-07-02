ST. LOUIS — A man could spend the rest of his life in federal prison after admitting to 12 armed robberies in the St. Louis area over a seven-month span.

A press release from the U.S. Attorney of Eastern Missouri's office said 38-year-old Justin McGee agreed to a plea deal in federal court Thursday.

According to the release, McGee robbed cell phone stores, video game stores, a beauty supply shop and other businesses all over the St. Louis area starting with a Sept. 12, 2018, robbery of a Cricket Wireless store in West Florissant.

In one of the attempted robberies, McGee pulled a gun on a Boost Mobile employee, but the employee pulled out his own gun and shot McGee. He was shot in the head but was able to run away.

All of the locations mentioned in the plea deal are marked on the map below. One incident, a gas station robbery on Olive Road, did not have an address available.

On Thursday, McGee pleaded guilty to multiple counts of robbery and brandishing of a firearm. The maximum penalty for the robbery charges is 20 years, but the gun charges could carry a maximum sentence of life in prison.

His sentencing date was set for May 13.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department and FBI investigated the case.

