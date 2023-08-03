Man pleads guilty in deadly 2022 shooting of St. Louis County man during drug deal

Henry Simmons, 28, agreed to a plea deal Wednesday, which reduced his charge from second-degree murder down to second-degree accessory to murder.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A St. Louis County man was sentenced to 12 years in prison in connection with a deadly shooting in 2022.

Henry Simmons, 28, agreed to a plea deal Wednesday, which reduced his charge from second-degree murder down to second-degree accessory to murder. The charges stem from the July 4, 2022, shooting death of Bryan Jones in Pine Lawn.

According to a press release from the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office, investigators found that Simmons had used the name 'John Wick' on a social media platform and set up a drug transaction with Jones late on July 3, and agreed to meet Jones the next day.

During the drug transaction on the 3700 block of Salome Avenue, Jones was shot and killed while inside his car. His body was found inside the car, which crashed into a nearby telephone pole.

The press release said cell phone data placed Simmons at the scene of the shooting, and he admitted to previously selling drugs to Jones. An associate of Simmons told police he was in the area at the time,

A witness also told police he saw a man matching Simmons' description going up to the car after the crash, reaching inside the car and running off.

As part of the deal, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office also declined to prosecute one count of first-degree robbery and two counts of armed criminal action.

According to the press release, Jones' mother appeared in court Wednesday and accepted the plea deal, but wanted Simmons to know that when Simmons is released from prison, her son will still be gone.