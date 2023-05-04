Second man pleads guilty for role in shooting death of Jaylon McKenzie

Larrion Shelby is one of three people who were charged with various offenses related to the shooting.

Example video title will go here for this video

MADISON COUNTY, Illinois — A second man has pleaded guilty in relation to a 2019 shooting that killed a 14-year-old rising football star.

The Madison County state's attorney's office confirmed that Larrion Shelby, 23, pleaded guilty Wednesday to two counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm in the 2019 death of Jaylon McKenzie. He will serve two years of probation.

Shelby is one of three people who were charged with various offenses related to the shooting.

Brian Brueggemann, communications director for the state's attorney's office, said that Shelby was charged under the "accountability theory," which means he was in the car with those who fired the gunshots. Shelby has no criminal history, so it was the best disposition prosecutors could obtain, Brueggemann said.

McKenzie's mom, Sukeena Gunner, expressed her disappointment with the results.

“It takes so long to begin to court proceedings and along the way you begin your healing journey only to have to revisit the horrific experience only to be disappointed in the results of the proceedings," she said. "Then you have to reheal. Then start over each time someone goes to trial or plea. It just sickens me to know that he’s not being held accountable for his role in the death of my child.”

By eighth grade, McKenzie already received national attention for his football skills. Sports Illustrated featured him in an article titled, ‘Six teens who will rule the future in sports.’

He had already received scholarship offers from the University of Missouri and the University of Illinois.

Codefendant Maurice Dickerson pleaded guilty on Nov. 28, the day before what would have been McKenzie's 18th birthday. He is awaiting sentencing.

A spokesman for the state's attorney's office provided the following statement:

"State’s Attorney’s Office continues to pursue every possible angle to get justice in this case, and we encourage anyone with information to come forward."

The charges stem from an incident at about 11:40 p.m. on May 4, 2019. Several students and teenagers were gathered at a post-prom house party in Venice, Illinois.

Gunner said her son was there when a fight broke out. She said he walked outside to leave the party to avoid the fight when a stray bullet hit him. McKenzie later died from his injuries.

On June 12, 2019, about five weeks after the shooting, the Madison County State’s Attorney filed a charge of aggravated discharge of a weapon against Dickerson.

The prosecutor’s office said Dickerson, who was 19 at the time, knowingly shot a gun in the direction of another person or persons.

On Sept. 9, 2020, prosecutors filed two counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm against Shelby.

Charging documents said Shelby, who also was 19 at the time, shot into a building in the 700 block of Third Street in Venice, Illinois, and fired the gun again a block down the road.

In April of 2021, Jaylen M. Staten, 20 at the time of the charge, was charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm, reckless discharge of a firearm, and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. Staten's case is still pending.

On Nov. 29, McKenzie's family hosted a parade for his 18th birthday.

The family has also created the Jaylon “6” McKenzie-Rising Star Foundation.