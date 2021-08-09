Man pleads guilty in Shrewsbury Walmart stabbing

St. Louis County Police detectives were able to piece the crime together by following a trail of Holland’s blood to the victim’s body

SHREWSBURY, Mo. — One man was sentenced after taking the responsibility for a deadly 2018 stabbing that happened behind a Walmart in Shrewsbury.

Robin Holland, 31, pleaded guilty to the charge of voluntary manslaughter and was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Monday.

According to St. Louis County Police, Holland is connected to the killing of 33-year-old Justin Hughes after the two got into an altercation. Hughes' body was found in a wooded area behind Walmart on Watson Road.

Note: The video below is from when the crime happened in 2018.

Detectives say they were able to piece the crime together after following a trail of Holland’s blood to Hughes’ body. However, they were not able to find the weapon used in the stabbing.

The St. Louis County medical examiner reported that at least four of the stab wounds were lethal.

“This case is a reminder that if someone takes a swing at you, you are not entitled to stab them to death,” said St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell. “It’s also a reminder that using violence to solve your problems only causes bigger problems.”

Holland was also sentenced to three years each for the charges of armed criminal action, tampering with evidence, and abandonment of a corpse. He will serve the sentences simultaneously.

