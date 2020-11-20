Man admits to shooting at police in St. Charles County last year

Elijah Moore pleaded guilty to two counts of attempting to kill a federal officer

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — A Warren County man pleaded guilty Friday to trying to kill police after a high-speed chase in St. Charles County last summer.

Elijah Moore, 38, pleaded guilty to two counts of attempting to kill a federal officer, one count of discharging a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, and one count of carjacking.

The incident happened on July 29, 2019. An officer with the U.S. Marshals Service went to a residence in Wentzville to help the St. Charles County Police Department find a suspect in a Warren County home invasion, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.

One of the officers noticed a vehicle matching the description of a vehicle taken during the home invasion. St. Charles County SWAT officers found and arrested two people. One of the suspects told officers that Moore had tried to get away. He tried to leave in the stolen vehicle, but it became stuck in the mud.

Then, a nearby homeowner discovered his home had burglarized and reported several firearms, ammunition and a vehicle as stolen.

Officers found Moore, who was the passenger in a blue Mustang driven by a woman, the release said. The blue Mustang fled from officers at a high rate of speed until it stopped in a gravel parking lot. Moore jumped from the vehicle and fired multiple shots at the officers.

Officers were about to fire back, but the woman screamed that there were children in the vehicle. The officers did not return fire; Moore ran away through the woods while shooting at officers.

Moore then stole a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck from a nearby business, firing shots toward law enforcement and others. Moore once again fled, shooting at officers who were chasing him. He eventually crashed.

Moore got into a gun battle ensued with the officers.

He was struck in the legs and taken into custody.

Each charge of attempting to kill a federal officer carries a penalty of no more than 20 years in prison and a fine of no more than $250,000, the release said. The charge of discharging a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence carries a penalty of no more than life with a fine of no more than $250,000. The carjacking charge carries a penalty of no more than 15 years with a fine of no more than $250,000.

“There is simply no place whatsoever in our society for shooting at law enforcement officers,” said U.S. Attorney Jeff Jensen. “Those who engage in these violent acts against our officers will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.”