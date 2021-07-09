Man who pointed gun at bar patrons, employee during robbery sentenced to 11 years in prison

The incident was caught on surveillance video. He could be seen walking around asking customers to take out their wallets and even pushing his gun into a man's back

ST. LOUIS — Note: The above video is from August 2019, when the robbery occurred.

A man who robbed a bar with a semi-automatic assault rifle in 2019 was sentenced to more than 11 years in prison this week.

Kevin Moore, 39, pleaded guilty in federal court to robbery and brandishing a firearm during a robbery and was sentenced to 141 months in prison.

Investigators said Moore entered Behrmann's Tavern on Meramec Street in St. Louis and announced a robbery. They said he pointed the gun at five customers and one employee and demanded they get on the ground.

When one customer refused his commands, he put the barrel of the gun to the customer's ribcage and tried to take his property. He went around to other customers, pointing the gun at them and demanding their property as well.

He also stole from the bar's cash register before running off.

He was eventually arrested and charged.

The incident was caught on surveillance video. Moore could be seen walking around asking customers to take out their wallets and even pushing his gun into one man's back.

Several cell phones and other items were taken during the robbery.

John Kimack's family has owned the bar since the 80s, and it's been that long since something like this has happened.