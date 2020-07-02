DENVER — Photos were released Friday of a man police said commented on a woman's dog, then punched her and ran off.

The incident happened just after 7 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 2 as the woman was walking her dog near South Broadway Street and Dakota Avenue, according to the bulletin from Metro Denver Crime Stoppers that was distributed Friday.

As she was walking in that area, Denver Police (DPD) said the man approached her and said "cute dog" and then punched her once. In a photo released by police, you can see the man starting to run off while the woman is on the ground next to him.

DPD could not say how badly the woman was injured but described her as an older woman. The man has not been identified and police are hoping the photos will help them find him.

Anyone who recognizes the man or has information about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Callers can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

The tip line is operated 24 hours a day- 7 days a week. Tips can also be submitted online at any time.

