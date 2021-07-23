US Marshals arrest St. Louis man released after prosecutors failed to show up to hearings in murder trial

Brandon Campbell was arrested without incident at a home on Tyrell Drive in Jennings, Missouri

JENNINGS, Mo. — A man released from prison after St. Louis prosecutors failed to appear for multiple hearings on the case was arrested by U.S. Marshals Friday night.

Brandon Campbell was arrested without incident at a home on Tyrell Drive in Jennings, Missouri. At-large warrants had been issued for Campbell’s arrest in connection to Randy Moore’s death.

“The arrest of this dangerous and violent fugitive is a direct result of the Eastern Missouri Violent Fugitive Task Force’s commitment to combating violent crime in the St. Louis Metropolitan area," said Supervisory Deputy US Marshal Sean Mallon of the Eastern District of Missouri. "This Task Force relies on the interagency cooperation between the area’s local and federal partners and works as a team to arrest the area’s most violent offenders.”

On April 9, 2020, St. Louis police were called to the 3700 block of Aldine Avenue for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found 30-year-old Moore in the street suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

On Friday, St. Louis Circuit Judge Jason Sengheiser dismissed the case after St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner's prosecutors failed to appear for multiple hearings on the case.

St. Louis police told the I-Team the murder suspect was free, despite a statement from Gardner’s office saying it re-filed the charges and that he is in custody.

In that statement, Gardner wrote: "Be assured that as the Circuit Attorney of the City of St. Louis, I am accountable to the public for the actions of the office and remain committed as ever to upholding the highest possible standards and practices of accountability at all levels of this office, particularly the public safety of the residents of the City of St. Louis. As a result, the individual in this case is (sic) custody."

Gardner’s office issued a revised statement at about 7 p.m. Tuesday confirming Campbell remains at large and that the office has kept Moore’s family informed about the case.

Family members said they haven't heard anything about the case from anyone other than homicide detectives.