Man robbed at gunpoint in bait-and-switch scheme

ST. LOUIS — A man showed up to buy a car, but it turned out to be a ruse. He was robbed at gunpoint.

It happened Monday night in the 3000 block of James Cool Papa Bell Avenue, in the Carr Square neighborhood.

A man told the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department that he arranged to meet two men to buy a car. But when the men arrived, they were not inside the car the victim had previously agreed to buy, police said.

When the victim told the men he didn't want to buy the car, one of the men pulled out a gun and demanded the man's property, according to a police report. The victim gave up his bag and the men drove off.

They tossed the bag out of the window, but the man's wallet had been stolen.

The man was not hurt.