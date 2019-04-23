BETHALTO, Ill. — Police are looking for a blue-green van after police said a man was robbed at gunpoint after getting into the van for a ride.

Police said the man was walking along Rue Des Chateau heading to a nearby store when a woman drove up next to him and offered him a ride.

He agreed and got in the van. Once inside, a man in the back of the van pulled out a gun and demanded the victim's wallet and cell phone. The victim handed the things over and the suspects dropped him off in the area of State Route 143 at South Moreland Road.

The van was described as a blue-green, early-2000s model minivan with tan interior.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bethalto Police Department.