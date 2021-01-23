Man robbed at gunpoint while walking into CVS in the Central West End

The suspects got away with the man's Jeep Cherokee

ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a 23-year-old man was robbed at gunpoint outside a CVS in St. Louis' Central West End neighborhood late Friday night.

According to a report from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the man parked at the store in the 3900 block of Lindell Boulevard around 11:50 p.m. He was walking toward the entrance when two suspects suddenly rushed at him.

One of the suspects pulled out a gun and ordered the man to the ground, which is where he was robbed of his car keys and cell phone.

Both suspects then left in the man’s 2015 Jeep Cherokee.