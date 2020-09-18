Police: 14-year-old tried to punch an officer while being detained

The girl was one of three people suspected in a robbery in downtown St. Louis near Busch Stadium

ST. LOUIS — A 14-year-old girl is suspected in a robbery incident that happened in downtown St. Louis. When police caught up with her, they said she tried to punch one of the officers.

An 18-year-old man called 911 at 6:24 p.m. Thursday to report he had just been held up and robbed at South Eighth Street and Bruce Street, which is right outside Busch Stadium and the MetroLink station.

The man said he was walking in the area when three people came up from behind. One of the suspects – a 19-year-old man – hit him in the back of his head. The victim said the man indicated he had a gun and demanded that he hand over his personal items, which he did.

The victim said the other suspects – a 20-year-old man and a 14-year-old girl – then stole the food he was carrying. They all ran away.

Police officers responded to the area and were able to track down the suspects a few blocks away at Sixth and Gratiot streets. The men were taken into custody without incident.

However, police said while trying to detain the 14-year-old she tried to punch one of the officers. She was taken into custody and turned over to the juvenile courts, police said.