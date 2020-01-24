ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a man was robbed at gunpoint in St. Louis’ Downtown West neighborhood Thursday evening.

Officers responded to the 1500 block of Olive Street around 7:50 p.m.

A 33-year-old man said he was walking when an unknown man approached him, pointed a gun at him and demanded his property.

After the robber got the victim’s items, he ran off.

The victim was not injured.

