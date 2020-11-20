Man robbed at gunpoint inside his garage in Dutchtown Thursday morning

The victim was not injured, police said

ST. LOUIS — Police are investigating after a man was robbed in his own garage in St. Louis' Dutchtown neighborhood Thursday morning.

According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, a 27-year-old man had just parked his car inside his garage in the 4400 block of S. Spring Avenue around 10:40 a.m. when two unknown men approached him.

One of the men pulled out a gun and demanded the victim's money. The other suspect searched inside the victim's vehicle.

Both suspects left the scene with the victim's money and property, according to the police report.

