Man ordered to take off his clothes, held against his will at St. Louis motel

The victim said he was told to undress and was held against his will for three hours. The suspects took his personal items before allowing him to leave, police said

ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a man said he was robbed and held against his will at a motel in St. Louis late Thursday night.

At around 11 p.m., police were called to the 3600 block of Page Boulevard for a “hold up-prior.” The victim, a 54-year-old man, told officers he was waiting at the bus stop at North Grand and Page boulevards when two men approached him.

One of the suspects, armed with a gun, ordered him to a room in the Ebony Motel, police reported. After they were in the room, the suspect punched the victim in the face. The victim told police he was instructed to take off his clothes and was held against his will for three hours.

The suspects took the victim’s personal items before allowing him to leave, according to a police report. The victim told officers he walked home and called police.