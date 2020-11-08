Man robbed in library parking lot in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a man was robbed in the parking lot of a north St. Louis library Monday afternoon.
At around 1:40 p.m., officers were called to St. Louis Public Library’s Julia Davis branch along Natural Bridge Avenue for a "hold up" that had just occurred.
The victim, a 30-year-old man, told police he met with the suspect to sell his property. He said he was in his car with the suspect when the suspect pulled out a gun, pointed it at the him and got out of the car with his bag.
The suspect got into a silver sedan and drove away.
The victim was not injured during this incident.