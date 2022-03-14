Man robbed of luxury car after crash near Barnes-Jewish Hospital Monday morning

He said when he and his passenger stopped the Maserati and got out to look at the damage, three men got out of the other car, jumped into his car, and sped away.

ST. LOUIS — A man was robbed of his luxury car in St. Louis after he got out of the car following a crash early Monday morning.

Police said the incident happened at around 4:10 a.m. on Kingshighway Boulevard near Barnes-Jewish Hospital. He told police he was driving his 2014 Maserati Ghibli when he was hit from behind by a Chevy Cruze.

He said when he and his passenger stopped the car and got out to look at the damage, three men got out of the Cruze and jumped into his Maserati, and sped away. The Cruze sped away as well.

Police said the car was found abandoned in the 1400 block of N. 2nd Street.

Police said an investigation into the incident is ongoing.

