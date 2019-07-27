ST. LOUIS — Police are investigating after a man was robbed at gunpoint by four people outside the YMCA in the O'Fallon Park neighborhood of north St. Louis.

Police said a 30-year-old man was outside the YMCA smoking a cigarette at around 3:30 Friday afternoon when a burgundy sedan pulled up. A man in the back of the car rolled the window down and asked for a lighter.

As the victim walked over to the car, three men in the car pointed guns at him and demanded his property, he told police. He handed over some cash and a bottle of prescription drugs, and the men drove away.

The investigation is ongoing.

More local news:

RELATED: Missouri restricts dentists' prescriptions of opioids

RELATED: 'It's important for me' | Months later, volunteers continue to help flood victims in Portage Des Sioux

RELATED: St. Louis Archdiocese releases list of clergy with substantiated allegations of sexual abuse of minors