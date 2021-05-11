Police looking for man who robbed restaurant while wearing 'Love' sweatshirt

Police said the man walked into Pop's Chicken on South Grand last Wednesday and announced a robbery

ST. LOUIS — Police are looking for a man who robbed a restaurant at gunpoint while wearing a sweatshirt with the word 'Love' printed on the front.

Police said the man walked into Pop's Chicken on South Grand last Wednesday and announced a robbery. Police said he threatened employees with a handgun until they handed over money from the register.

After getting the money, he ran off and got away before officers arrived.

Police said he was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with "LOVE" in white writing across the front and two white stripes, starting at the shoulder going down to the wrists on both arms. He was also wearing black pants, light gray tennis shoes and a red bandana on his head.

Police released security photos of the suspect. Anyone who recognizes him is asked to call police at 314-444-0100 or leave an anonymous tip for CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.