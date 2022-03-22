Man robbed, shot by person he met to buy sneakers from in St. Louis, police say

The victim told police he pulled out some cash to pay for the shoes, at which time one of the men grabbed the money, pulled out a gun and shot the victim in the leg.

ST. LOUIS — A man showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound after trying to purchase sneakers from two men Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Police said the man was near the intersection of Delmar Boulevard and North Euclid Avenue to meet up with two men to buy a pair of Air Jordan sneakers. The victim told police he pulled out some cash to pay for the shoes, at which time one of the men grabbed the money, pulled out a gun and shot the victim in the leg.

Police said the suspects drove away from the shooting scene in a blue, four-door sedan.

The victim had stable vital signs while being treated at the hospital.

How to stay safe when buying or selling through online marketplaces

One thing you can do to keep yourself safe is to do your deal at a police station that provides a safe place for such transactions.

SafeTrade is a collection of police departments that offers their stations for Craigslist and Facebook Marketplace deals.

Local departments that are affiliated with SafeTrade are:

Missouri

Ballwin

Chesterfield

Fairview Heights

Jefferson County

O'Fallon

Illinois

Alton

Edwardsville

Fairview Heights

Madison County

O'Fallon

SafeTrade offers these tips for online sellers and buyers: