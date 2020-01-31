ST. LOUIS — A man is in the hospital after being hit by a car during a rolling gun battle Thursday morning, police sources told 5 On Your Side.

A 33-year-old man was at a bus stop in the 5000 block of Goodfellow just before 10 a.m. when he heard gunfire, police said. As the man was trying to get away, a car struck him and left the area.

Police found the man lying in an alley. He was rushed to the hospital, where he was listed in serious condition, but stable.

Officers were able to find surveillance video from the area, which shows a car striking the man while in a "possible exchange of gunfire" with a white sedan.

5 On Your Side's Christine Beyers contributed to this story.

More local news

RELATED: 14-year-old boy arrested after teen shot and killed in north St. Louis

RELATED: 2 injured in shooting outside gas station in Berkeley

RELATED: Thieves rip open Ellisville ATM with truck chains